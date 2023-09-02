Bankruptcies In Sweden Reach Highest Level In A Decade

Nearly 5,500 businesses went bankrupt between January and August, an increase of 35 percent year-on-year, the business and credit reference agency UC said in a press release.

Bankruptcies were recorded across all business sectors, with their number increasing by 49 percent among companies selling and servicing motor vehicles; by 40 percent in the transportation sector; and by 39 percent in the retail, hotel and restaurant sectors.

Building and construction was the sector with the highest number of bankruptcies - just over 1,000, up 35 percent year-on-year, the UC said in the press release.

In August, the number of bankruptcies in the building and construction sector increased even more, by 48 percent year-on-year.

The slump in the building and construction sector came after Sweden's central bank Riksbank raised its key interest rate to 3.75 percent after keeping it at zero or sub-zero level for more than seven years, which had a cooling effect on the housing market.

There are, however, other factors behind the large number of bankruptcies in the building and construction sector, Johanna Blome, an economist at the UC, said.

The trend“indicates a deeper crisis, which is probably also fueled by the critical situation of the (weak) Swedish krona and that the foreign workforce on which the industry is so dependent now is opting out of working for Swedish companies,” Blome said.

Sweden's economic woes are, however, worse than the bankruptcy statistics reveal, Blome said in the press release.

“The gloomy picture of entrepreneurship in Sweden is reinforced by the number of newly started businesses in several large industries, which is (also) the lowest in ten years,” Blome said.

Electricity in Sweden could become exceptionally expensive for another winter, the Swedish Energy Agency said on Monday. Martin Johansson, an energy systems expert at the Swedish Energy Agency, told Swedish Television (SVT) that in the [Read More]

Security measures have been beefed up in Sweden after the country has raised the terrorist threat level from“elevated” to“high”.“We will intensify our work at border controls, sports events and other major events,” [Read More]





Famagusta Gazette



