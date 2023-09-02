Iran Ready To Build Power Stations In Lebanon

Making the remarks at a press conference held at the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon at the end of his official visit to the country, Amir-Abdollahian said once the Lebanese government made a decision on the matter,“Iran will immediately send technical and engineering teams to build the power stations.”

Highlighting the“strategic and excellent” ties between the two countries, the Iranian top diplomat said his country will not hesitate at any moment to provide all kinds of support and assistance for Lebanon.

He also voiced Iran's rejection of any external interference in Lebanon's political decisions as“they would only make the situation more complicated.”

The foreign minister explained that the foreign policy adopted by the Iranian government is based on the principle of cooperation with all countries.

He meanwhile stressed that Iran“continues to support and assist the axis of resistance, to preserve the Lebanese national interest, in the face of Israeli attacks and ambitions which threaten this entire region.”

During his visit to Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

