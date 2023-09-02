Iraq Exported 106 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil In August

The average price of Iraqi crude oil in August was 83.35 dollars per barrel, the ministry said in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi company.

About 105.23 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the port of Basra, 421,186 barrels from the Qayyara oilfield in the northern province of Nineveh, and 464,725 barrels were sent to neighboring Jordan during the month, the statement said.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

