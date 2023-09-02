Two Security Personnel, Including Major, Martyred In North Waziristan Clash

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR) reported that the security forces undertook an operation in Miran Shah, targeting a group of terrorists. Major Amir Aziz, who led the operation, and Sepoy Muhammad Arif, valiant members of the security forces, were martyred during the intense exchange of fire.

Major Amir Aziz Shaheed, aged 29, hailed from the Sargodha district, while Sepoy Muhammad Arif, aged 27, belonged to the Sahiwal district, according to ISPR.

ISPR further detailed that a concerted effort is underway to cleanse the area of any lingering terrorist presence. Pakistan's resolute security forces are steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism.

In a separate incident, a terrorist was neutralized during a firefight between security forces and terrorists in the Tirah area of Khyber.

ISPR clarified that the deceased individual had been involved in attacks against security forces and acts of terrorism. Havaldar Montazer Shah valiantly sacrificed his life during the exchange of fire.

