Russian Army Kills One Resident Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On September 1, Russians killed one local resident of Donetsk region - in the village of Shevchenko. Three more people in the region were injured in the past day," he wrote.

Kyrylenko stressed that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed one local resident of Donetsk region and wounded another one on August 31.

Illustrative photo, Pavlo Kyrylenko