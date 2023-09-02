Enemy Shells Four Districts Of Kharkiv Region. One Killed, One Injured

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian occupiers fired artillery, mortars and other weapons at the civilian population of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts over the past day. As a result of the shelling of a village, a private residential building was damaged in Vovchanski Khutory of Chuhuiv district, a 60-year-old man died," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, a 73-year-old woman was injured in enemy artillery shelling of the city of Vovchansk. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the village of Senkove, Kupiansk district, bushfires occurred following enemy artillery shelling. In Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, a fire broke out on an area of 2.5 hectares. Also, a forest fire broke out following enemy shelling in the village of Shyikivka, Izium district.

Syniehubov also noted that the demining of territories continues in the region. The State Emergency Service checked more than 5.6 hectares of territory and neutralized 68 explosives in one day.

As reported, on August 31, Russian invaders shelled the border area of Kharkiv region, casualties and damage were reported.

Illustrative photo:

Telegram Oleh Syniehubov