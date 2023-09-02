No Russian Missile Carriers In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 Saturday, September 2, Russia keeps seven ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
In the Sea of Azov, there is one enemy ship, with no missile carriers among them. Read also: War update: As Ukraine continues offensive in south, 45 combat clashes reported in past da
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are eight Russian ships, including two Kalibr missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, there are about 50 combat units of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as separate ships of the Russian border guards.
