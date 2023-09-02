Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar August 21 1.7 August 28 1.7 August 22 1.7 August 29 1.7 August 23 1.7 August 30 1.7 August 24 1.7 August 31 1.7 August 25 1.7 September 1 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0065 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0016 manat and amounted to 1.8448 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro August 21 1.8503 August 28 1.8374 August 22 1.8544 August 29 1.8402 August 23 1.8463 August 30 1.8465 August 24 1.8482 August 31 1.8561 August 25 1.8327 September 1 1.8439 Average rate per week 1.8464 Average rate per week 1.8448

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0177 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble August 21 0.0182 August 28 0.0178 August 22 0.0181 August 29 0.0178 August 23 0.0180 August 30 0.0177 August 24 0.0180 August 31 0.0176 August 25 0.0180 September 1 0.0177 Average rate per week 0.0180 Average rate per week 0.0177

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0639 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira August 21 0.0625 August 28 0.0640 August 22 0.0625 August 29 0.0641 August 23 0.0625 August 30 0.0641 August 24 0.0625 August 31 0.0636 August 25 0.0656 September 1 0.0636 Average rate per week 0.0631 Average rate per week 0.0639