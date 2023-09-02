Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:24 GMT

Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

August 21

1.7

August 28

1.7

August 22

1.7

August 29

1.7

August 23

1.7

August 30

1.7

August 24

1.7

August 31

1.7

August 25

1.7

September 1

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0065 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0016 manat and amounted to 1.8448 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

August 21

1.8503

August 28

1.8374

August 22

1.8544

August 29

1.8402

August 23

1.8463

August 30

1.8465

August 24

1.8482

August 31

1.8561

August 25

1.8327

September 1

1.8439

Average rate per week

1.8464

Average rate per week

1.8448

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0177 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

August 21

0.0182

August 28

0.0178

August 22

0.0181

August 29

0.0178

August 23

0.0180

August 30

0.0177

August 24

0.0180

August 31

0.0176

August 25

0.0180

September 1

0.0177

Average rate per week

0.0180

Average rate per week

0.0177

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0639 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

August 21

0.0625

August 28

0.0640

August 22

0.0625

August 29

0.0641

August 23

0.0625

August 30

0.0641

August 24

0.0625

August 31

0.0636

August 25

0.0656

September 1

0.0636

Average rate per week

0.0631

Average rate per week

0.0639

