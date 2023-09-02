Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The
official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
dollar
|
August 21
|
1.7
|
August 28
|
1.7
|
August 22
|
1.7
|
August 29
|
1.7
|
August 23
|
1.7
|
August 30
|
1.7
|
August 24
|
1.7
|
August 31
|
1.7
|
August 25
|
1.7
|
September 1
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official
exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0065
manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0016 manat
and amounted to 1.8448 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
August 21
|
1.8503
|
August 28
|
1.8374
|
August 22
|
1.8544
|
August 29
|
1.8402
|
August 23
|
1.8463
|
August 30
|
1.8465
|
August 24
|
1.8482
|
August 31
|
1.8561
|
August 25
|
1.8327
|
September 1
|
1.8439
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8464
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8448
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat
against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted
average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to
0.0177 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Russian ruble
|
August 21
|
0.0182
|
August 28
|
0.0178
|
August 22
|
0.0181
|
August 29
|
0.0178
|
August 23
|
0.0180
|
August 30
|
0.0177
|
August 24
|
0.0180
|
August 31
|
0.0176
|
August 25
|
0.0180
|
September 1
|
0.0177
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0180
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0177
The official exchange rate of the manat against the
Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average
exchange rate increased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0639
manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Turkish lira
|
August 21
|
0.0625
|
August 28
|
0.0640
|
August 22
|
0.0625
|
August 29
|
0.0641
|
August 23
|
0.0625
|
August 30
|
0.0641
|
August 24
|
0.0625
|
August 31
|
0.0636
|
August 25
|
0.0656
|
September 1
|
0.0636
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0631
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0639
