Icmei Congratulates Dpr Korea On National Liberation Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) extends its warmest congratulations to His Excellency Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPR Korea), and the people of DPR Korea on the joyoccasion of National Liberation Day.
National Liberation Day marks a significant historical milestone for the people of DPR Korea. It commemorates the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945 and the subsequent establishment of an independent and sovereign nation. This day stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit, resilience, and determination of the DPR Korean people in their pursuit of freedom and self-determination.
Sandeep Marwah, Chairman of the Indo-DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum, conveyed his heartfelt wishes on this special occasion. He highlighted the cultural and artistic ties that bind India and DPR Korea, emphasizing the Forum's commitment to strengthening these connections.
“National Liberation Day holds deep historical significance for DPR Korea, and we are honored to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement,” stated Mr. Marwah.“The Indo-DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum aims to bridge our nations through the medium of art and culture, fostering greater understanding and friendship.”
His Excellency Choe Hui Chol, the Ambassador of DPR Korea, expressed his gratitude for ICMEI's warm greetings and applauded the role of the Indo-DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum in promoting cultural diplomacy between India and DPR Korea. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges in nurturing strong bilateral relations.
