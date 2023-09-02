Us, France Hope For Diplomatic Resolution To Situation In Niger

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (KUNA) -Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu shared their desire for a diplomatic resolution to the situation in Niger and emphasized the need for continued engagement with the Nigeriens and regional African partners.
This came during a phone call between the two officials to discuss the security environment in Niger in light of recent developments in West Africa.
Both sides also affirmed their commitment to continued cooperation, enabled by the longstanding US-France defense and security relationship. (end)
