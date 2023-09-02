Qatar Among Top Ten In Per Capita Spending

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has topped the rankings in per capita spending, with significant investments in variappliances, stated Home Stratosphere in its recently released data.

The leading online home and garden publication revealed key findings from a global point of view noting per capita spending country-wise.

However, Qatar is listed 10th on the list having per capita spending of $1,590.32 (QR5,790.36), projecting a market leaning towards modern convenience and upscale living.

Most of the investments by the country are seen in home entertainment with $174.35m (QR634.81m) and major appliances with $320m (QR1165.12m).

According to the given report, Qatar also spends largely on smart security at $19.22m (QR69.98m), hardware, and DIY tools for $2.68bn (QR9.76bn) and the total spending has peaked at $4.286bn (QR15.61bn).

Home Stratosphere remarked,“The trends and patterns in home improvement spending across the world's top countries offer a rich and multifaceted insight into global living preferences and economic behaviors.”

“With clear trends in areas like hardware and DIY tools and distinctions between developed and emerging markets, the data provides a snapshot of cultural values and economic narratives,” it added.

This analysis, however, indicates a foundational guide for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and individuals who are keen to understand the world's evolving home living landscape, especially in a realty-project booming country like Qatar.

Qatar is followed by New Zealand, which is on top of the table with remarkable per capita spending of $3,235.39 (QR11,780.05), thewith $2,757.31 (QR10,039.37), Norway with $2,164.64 (QR7,881.45), Switzerland with $2,014.91 (QR7,336.29), Sweden with $1,810.61 (QR6,592.43), Iceland with $1,747.12 (QR6,361.26), Canada with $1,746.63 (QR6,359.48),

Netherlands with $1,660.63 (QR6,046.35), and Austria with $1,645.26 (QR5,990.39).

The global home improvement market incorporates developed and emerging markets, demonstrating contrasts between traditional consumer behaviors and dynamic growth.

Smaller affluent countries emphasise quality and innovation, adding complexity to the global landscape.

However, theand Canada spotlight mature consumer markets with broad investment across different home improvement categories.

China and India, on the other hand, present the middle-class consumers' growth and increasing spending power.