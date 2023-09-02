Brahimi Blitz Lifts Al Gharafa Mbenza Nets Four In Muaither's Dazzling Win

Doha, Qatar: Yacine Brahimi scored his second successive brace in the new Expo Stars League season to propel Al Gharafa to a dominant 4-1 win over Al Ahli while Guy Mbenza scored four in Muaither's dazzling 5-2 win over Al Markhiya, yesterday.

Umm Salal fought back from two goals down to secure a point against Qatar SC in the third fixture of the day.

At Al Thumama Stadium, Al Gharafa's second consecutive victory in the new season lifted them to the top of the standings ahead of today's fixtures.

Apart from the Algerian Brahimi, who has now scored five goals in three matches, Ahmed Al Ganehi and Farid Boulaya also scored for Al Gharafa.

The match opened with a series of fast-paced and offensive plays from both teams, each of them trying to seize an early advantage. However, it was Al Ahli's Naeem Al Seliti who struck first, finding thein the 15th minute with a sensational goal, capitalising on a perfect cross from Yazan Al Naimat.

Their joy didn't last long. Al Gharafa responded swiftly, with Al Ganehi levelling the score at 1-1 in the 27th minute with a powerful low shot before Farid Boulaya missed an opportunity to take the lead in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, the reliable Brahimi showcased his brilliance once again for his team, breaking the deadlock with a skillful goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Boulaya. Brahimi scored his second goal to make it 3-1 in favour of Al Gharafa in the 72nd minute. As the match approached its end, Al Gharafa were awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time, which Boulaya confidently converted in the 90+11 minute as Al Gharafa wrapped up with a commanding 4-1 win.

This win elevated Al Gharafa to 7 points in the league standings, with two wins and a draw, while Al Ahli continued to struggle following suffering their third consecutive loss.

Later, yesterday, the promoted Second Division champions Muaither staged a brilliant show against Al Markhiya at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium following Mbenza's heroics.

Apart from Congolese forward Mbenza's goals, Muaither also benefitted from an own goal from Al Markhiya.

The six and a half feet ptall Mbenza made for a rocking start for Muaither, scoring in the 7th, 12th, 15th, and 27th minutes of the game while Yusupha Nije's Own Goal in the 41st minute added to Al Markhiya's woes.

Al Markhiya also benefited from an Muaither own goal by Mamadou Sekou Traore in the 21st minute when he deflected a long Joao Teixeira kick into his own net.

Al Markhiya's second goal was scored by Yusupha Nije in the 71st minute of the match.

Elsewhere, at Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar SC had taken a comfortable 2-0 lead through a brace from Javi Martinez (18th and 22nd minutes) before Umm Salal staged a brilliant comeback with Victor Lekhal (40) and Meshaal Al Shammeri (90+8) leading the rescue act to earn a point.

ESL RESULTS

YESTERDAY

Al Ahli 1-4 Al Gharafa

Umm Salal 2-2 Qatar SC

Muaither 5-2 Al Markhiya

TOMORROW

6:15pm: Al Arabi vs Al Duhail at Al Thumama Stadium

8:15pm: Al Sadd vs Al Wakrah at Khalifa International Stadium

8:15pm: Al Shamal vs Al Rayyan at Al Bayt Stadium