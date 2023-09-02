Indonesians Celebrate 'Embassy Day'

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture and to commemorate the 78th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Embassy in Doha held“Embassy Day.”

The Embassy invited around 60 Qatari children and see the cultural diversity of Indonesia, and this activity is the result of collaboration between the Embassy and Qatar Reads.



In the programme, the Embassy introduced traditional dance, folklore, batik drawing, angklung (traditional music instrument) and a variety of traditional Indonesian games. Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan and his wife, Lita Hassan, also held a storytelling about Indonesia's unique animal, namely the Orang Utan.

Abdullah, aged 8, a participant of the Embassy Day said he was very happy with the activity.“I am very happy to get to know Indonesia more deeply through the Embassy Day activities.”

The Embassy Day is one of the Embassy's efforts to increase awareness among Qatari children about Indonesia.“With good knowledge about Indonesia, we hope that these kids can be an“Ambassador” who can strengthen relations between Indonesia and Qatar in the future,” said Ambassador Hassan.

This year, the Embassy has collaborated several times with the Qatar Reads. And prior to this Embassy Day, it collaborated with Qatar Reads, among others in the Family Reading Programme. The envoy added:“we express our highest appreciation to Qatar Reads for all these excellent collaborations.”