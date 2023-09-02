Qatar Museums To Host Engaging Educational Experiences In Sept

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums will continue its vibrant public programme this September by introducing several new activities at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Liwan Design Studios and Labs, and M7.

NMoQ has an exciting line-up of activities planned for September, including themed tours of the museum and storytelling sessions.

Storytime: Angry Majid on September 2; Family's Exploration Journey on September 16; Memory Box will run on September 24 (reserved for participants from Ehsan Centre) and on September 28 (for all members of the public); Discovery Programs: Track and Trace will be offered to participants from Ehsan Centre and will run weekly, frOm Sunday to Wednesday.

The Museum of Islamic Art is hosting a range of free workshops this September, including art workshops, story-telling sessions, and a themed family day. Illustrating Islamic Objects on September 2; Family Day – Plants will be on September 16; discovering Wood at MIA is on September 24; AND PlKids Club - A Library Book for Bear will be on September 26.

Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will run a workshop on providing nutritilunches for children, a sports club, writing workshop, and teacher training sessions including 321 Healthy Lunchboxes on September 19; 321 Sport Explorers, September 12; 321 Writing Competition for Schools, September to October; 321 Teacher Training, September 17 to 18 for Arabic, while September 24 to 25, English, the aim of this training is to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary to self-guide their students through the museum galleries. Teachers who participate in this programme will receive certification, which will qualify them to lead their students on field trips to the museum. If you are interested in registering in any of the workshops at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, please register by emailing [email protected] .

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host a shadowing programme for Grade 10 school pupils, and will continue to host guided tours and art workshops this September.

Mathaf Shadows on September 26 to 27. Designed specifically for high school students and linked to the unit of Museum Culture from the visual art curriculum, this training provides hands-on experience in the role of a Museum Guide. This workshop is for Grade 10 students. Family Guided Tour on September 28; Art Lessons with Ismael Azzam every Sunday and Monday. Register for these sessions by contacting [email protected] .

Liwan Design Studio and Lab will host a printmaking workshop, which looks at Liwan's unique building and its history. Daftar: Remapping School Memories Project will run from September 14 to 16. This workshop focuses on Liwan's building built in the 1950's that housed Qatar's first all-girls school, Banat Al-Doha, later renamed Umm Almo'mneen. It will take a deeper look at the variarchitectural elements that make this building uniquely mid-century modern. Participants will analyse the school building through observation and documentation, contextualise their own childhood memories, and be introduced to printmaking through block printing. Each participant can expect to leave with a simple zine created during this workshop.

M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design will deliver a vibrant schedule of public programmes to engage the general public across the duration of the Masterpieces of Furniture Design exhibition.