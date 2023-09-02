Qatar Tourism Awards Esteemed Qatari Actors Featured In Aghani Al Mosalsalat Show

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism held an awards ceremony on the opening night of the Aghani Al Mosalsalat show, honouring iconic Qatari actors who were featured in the popular TV series showcased during the performance.

Hadya Saeed, Abdullaziz Jassim, Salah Almulla, Saad Bakhit, Ghazi Hussain, Falah Fayez, and Saeed Almannai were recognised by Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism, for their roles in renowned Arabic TV shows such as Fayez Al Tosh and Youm Akhur.

Aghani Al Mosalsalat, which is part of Qatar Tourism's Summer in Qatar campaign, is a live orchestra performance reviving melodies and clips from the region's most cherished TV shows. Taking place daily at the Al MayaTheatre, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), until September 2, the show features a 50-member ensemble of composers and singers and is guided by the esteemed Kuwaiti maestro, Khalid Noori.