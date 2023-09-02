Qatar Attends Gcc Meeting On Civil Service

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, participated on Thursday in the 26th meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries Committee of Civil Service and Administrative Development, which was held via video communication technology.

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau was represented at the meeting by Director of Civil Service Affairs Saif Ali Al Kaabi. The meeting's agenda included topics related to joint cooperation between the GCC countries in the fields of civil service.

The outcomes and recommendations of the training program implemented by the State of Qatar on the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence in the government sector were also discussed. The meeting also dealt with an item related to honouring competencies in the civil service sectors.