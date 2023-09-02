China Visitors Summit 2023 Concludes With Qatar Tourism As Platinum Sponsor

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) was the proud Platinum Sponsor of the 2023 edition of the esteemed China Visitors Summit (CVS), which took place in Doha from August 28 to 29.

The event was organised by China i2i Group, one of the world's leading platforms for fostering connections between the Chinese travel market and international suppliers.

The annual summit brings together some of the most influential professionals in the Chinese tourism industry, including travel buyers, operators, and traders from variChinese cities. During the summit, Chinese tourism professionals met with more than 75 local hoteliers, tour operators, and retail managers to forge new partnerships and create business opportunities. Additionally, through a series of keynote speeches, seminars and networking sessions, attendees were able to gain exclusive insight into the Chinese travel market and much more.

Qatar Tourism played a significant role in this year's Summit, promoting Qatar as a prime tourism destination for Chinese travellers. QT's presence in the Summit also reflected and strengthened the relationship that exists between and the two countries.

Qatar Tourism Chief Operating Officer, Berthold Trenkel said:“We are honoured to partner with China i2i Group to sponsor the China Visitors Summit, one of the travel industry's most anticipated and high-profile trade events. China is one of Qatar's top priority tourism markets, and we look forward to showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, abundant natural beauty, and one-of-a-kind touristic experience to Chinese travellers.”

China i2i Group CEO, Alexander Glos commented:“We are delighted to have welcomed Qatar Tourism as a platinum sponsor of the China Visitors Summit. This partnership exemplifies our shared vision of fostering mutually beneficial connections between Chinese buyers and international suppliers. With Qatar Tourism's support, CVS was able to provide invaluable opportunities for networking, collaboration and showcasing the diverse tourism offerings of Qatar to the Chinese market.”