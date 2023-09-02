Qatar Biobank Marks Significant Achievement

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Biobank, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in a significant achievement, has successfully gathered samples from more than 40,000 participants, for the flagship Cohort Study.

The population-based long-term study aims to recruit 60,000 participants for its medical health research initiative to improve the health of the local population through personalised medicine.



“Thanks to all of you who are registered with us, together we can create a healthier future,” Qatar Biobank said on the X platform.

“By initiating research and your voluntary participation, we aim to achieve invaluable insights into human health, paving the way for medical advancements. With you, we are building a legacy of wellness,” it added.

Qatar Biobank also encourages Qataris and residents to participate in the Cohort Study by registering through its application.

“Our application makes it accessible for you to register, create your appointments, and have your medical tests and results all in one place,” it said.

The Cohort Study under Qatar Biobank was launched in 2012. It aims to recruit 60,000 members of the local population, Qatari nationals, and long-term residents of 15 years or more. All participants will consent to provide their biological samples and information to benefit research studies supporting translational medicine benefiting each patient. A participant visit collecting personal data and biological samples is repeated after 5 years.

The data collected by Qatar Biobank for the Qatar Genome Programme is giving scientists a unique insight into the causes, tenabling the prevention of these diseases by way of personalised treatments in line with the genetic coding of an individual. Qatar Biobank continues to expand and work efficiently to increase participant throughput.

According to the annual report 2016/2017 by the end of December 2016, Qatar Biobank had reached 6,475 participants for the Cohort Study. The numbers increased to 18,000 participants showed the 2018/2019 annual report.

According to data released in the Qatar Biobank's 2020/2021 annual report, the number of participants registered for the Cohort Study was reported as 26279. Also, by the end of 2020, 232 projects have been registered to use Qatar Biobank Cohort data. Also, 37 new research projects were registered and approved in 2020. The total number of projects now approved to use Qatar Biobank cohort data and biological samples is 164.

By March 2022, Qatar Biobank had enrolled nearly 30,000 participants for the Cohort Study. Qatar Biobank has also introduced several other projects as the Qatar Birth Cohort Study, two separate studies on the impact of COVID-19 infection and the effect of the vaccines over the years.