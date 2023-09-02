Zee Media's India Emobility Conclave Sets The Stage For A Sustainable Electric Mobility Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Media successfully hosted the India eMobility Conclave, emerging as a catalyst for transformative change, setting the stage for a landscape defined by sustainable electric mobility. It primarily focused on boosting awareness on EVs, policy advocacy, technology advancement and sustainable mobility setting a remarkable precedent for fostering sustainable mobility solutions and propelling India toward a cleaner, greener, and electrifying future.
The India eMobility conclave began with a keynote address and an engaging fireside chat with Sh. Nitin Gadkari – Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India, shed light on the myriad opportunities presented by India's EV adoption journey. This conclave served as a dynamic platform engaging esteemed stakeholders from diverse sectors towards insightful discussions and collectively envisioning a future where electric mobility took centre stage. It also included a one-on-one discussion with the Guest of Honour - Sh. Kailash Gahlot – CabMinister (Home, Law, Transport, IT and AR), on 'Delhi's tryst with EV adoption'. It also comprised of insightful series of captivating panel discussions that delved into key topics, like:
1. The Rise of E-scooters and E-bikes: This session emphasised on insightful discussion on how electric two-wheelers are transforming urban mobility in India, offering sustainable solutions to congestion and pollution.
2. Electrifying Horizons: Navigating the Road Ahead for Electric Vehicles - Visionaries navigated the road ahead for electric vehicles, delving into market dynamics, consumer adoption, and strategies to overcome challenges.
3. Powering Progress: Battery Innovations in the EV Revolution: It deep-dived into the latest battery technologies and innovations driving the EV revolution, emphasizing the critical role of batteries in shaping the future of transportation.
4. E-Mobility 360: Exploring the Holistic Impacts of Electric Transportation - An exploration of the holistic impacts of electric transportation, considering environmental, social, and economic dimensions.
Attendees gained a comprehensive understanding the pivotal role EVs play in shaping a cleaner and greener future for transportation, providing a roadmap for policymakers to steer the nation toward an electric-powered future.
Speaking on the success of the grand conclave, Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited said,“The India eMobility Conclave has transcended expectations, not only in terms of its success but also in the resonance it has found among stakeholders. This event has not only opened avenues for industry collaboration but has also showcased the immense revenue opportunities that lie within the realm of electric mobility. As we stride forward, we're poised to unlock new horizons of growth and sustainability."
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said,“The India eMobility Conclave stands as a pivotal milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future. The event's success echoes the collective commitment of Zee Media towards shaping a transportation ecosystem that resonates with the needs of the present while safeguarding the plfor generations to come. By bringing together brilliant minds and fostering crucial conversations, we have ignited a transformation that will reshape the way we move.”
Powered by BGAUSS, the Zee Media India eMobility Conclave was presented by SAERA and SERVOKO, e-mobility partners were Evazon and Arzoo, logistic partner – APML and knowledge partner GL Bajaj. It forged an extraordinary benchmark, pioneering the path for sustainable mobility solutions and propelling India into the realm of a more immaculate, verdant, and electrifying future.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.
