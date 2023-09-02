Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates International Faculty Program At Aaft

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, marked the commencement of the International Faculty Program organized by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. This program, aimed at fostering continulearning and innovation among faculty members, was inaugurated with an insightful address by Dr. Marwah.
In his inaugural speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the significance of adaptability in an ever-evolving world. He underlined that change is the only constant, especially in industries such as Hospitality and Tourism. Dr. Marwah stressed the importance of faculty members staying abreast of the latest developments in their respective fields, thereby equipping students with the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge and skills.
“Education is a lifelong journey, and as educators, it is our responsibility to instill the value of continulearning in our students. To achieve this, faculty members themselves must embody the spirit of perpetual learning,” Dr. Marwah said. He encouraged the attendees to adopt a student-centric approach, engaging in a daily exercise of learning and exploration.
The event saw participation from a diverse group of experts, including Danny Matondo, Prabahan Puzari, Simi Mary Devasia, Priyesh Srivastava, and Brigitte Staangl. Each speaker shared their insights on innovative practices within the realms of Hospitality and Tourism Academia and Industry, providing the faculty members with a broader perspective on industry trends and expectations.
The International Faculty Program is a testament to AAFT's commitment to fostering excellence in education through continuimprovement and knowledge enhancement. By bringing together thought leaders and experts, the university aims to create a dynamic platform for exchange, collaboration, and learning.
