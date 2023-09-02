Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:21 GMT

Pregr Ai Launches To Explore A Physio-Futuristic World Where Men Can Become Pregnant


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PregR AI, a new social art digest exploring a physio-futuristic world where men can become pregnant, launched today. The platform utilizes Midjourney AI art generation technology to create detailed, and realistic portrayals of different "pregnant men" displayed in an Instagram-esque gallery. PregR AI aims to spark discussions on gender beyond biology. The website also delves into implications on gender roles, religion, abortion, contraception, trans rights and more.

“PregR AI is a platform for exploring the complexities of a society where men can bear children,” said Michael Derwin W, co-founder of PregR AI.“We want to use art and technology to spark conversations about gender, identity, and the future of humanity.”



