New Law To Enable All Local Financial Market Players Issue Payment Cards In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The law "on
payment services and payment systems" will enable all fintech
players and participants in Azerbaijan's financial market to issue
payment cards and electronic money, as well as facilitate money
transfers, the Deputy Director of the Payment Systems Department at
the Bank of Baku and the Head of the Expert Group on Payment
Systems and Digital Banking at the Azerbaijan Banks Association
(ABA), Tamerlan Rustamov, told Trend .
According to Rustamov, fintech players are expected to benefit
more from the law's enforcement than the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan.
"So, fintech companies will be able to implement innovative
solutions and technologies, primarily to provide competitive
payment services and form a new customer segment. Such services
include issuing payment cards for digital money and facilitating
money transfers," he noted.
Furthermore, according to him, payment systems also have
opportunities to utilize Open Banking technology.
"Studies indicate that countries with similar laws have seen
expanded and diversified digital platform activities. As digital
transformation progresses, we'll witness the use of both physical
and online payment agent activities via varimobile solutions,"
he added.
The turnover on payment cards through ATMs and POS terminals in
Azerbaijan amounted to seven billion manat ($4.1 billion), and the
number of payment cards reached 15.04 million as of July 1,
2023.
The law "On payment services and payment systems" was passed by
the Azerbaijani Parliament on July 14 and signed by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on August 9.
