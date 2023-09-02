Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:20 GMT

Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $2.07 and amounted to $ 93.5 per barrel on September 1, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $2.07 to $92.53 per barrel.

The price of URALS grade oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku–Novorossiysk pipeline increased by $1.99 compared to the previindicator and amounted to $75.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $2.08 on September 1 compared to the previindicator – to $89.44 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 2.

