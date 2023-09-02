Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta increased by $2.07 and amounted to $ 93.5 per barrel on
September 1, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas
market.
The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port
of Ceyhan increased by $2.07 to $92.53 per barrel.
The price of URALS grade oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian
Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku–Novorossiysk pipeline
increased by $1.99 compared to the previindicator and amounted
to $75.09 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, increased by $2.08 on September 1 compared to the
previindicator – to $89.44 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 2.
