Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $2.07 to $92.53 per barrel.

The price of URALS grade oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku–Novorossiysk pipeline increased by $1.99 compared to the previindicator and amounted to $75.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $2.08 on September 1 compared to the previindicator – to $89.44 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 2.