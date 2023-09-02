At Baltic Sea Drills, Nato To Work Out Repelling Russian Attack

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"Major naval drills about to start in the Baltic Sea involving some 30 ships and more than 3,000 Western service members will for the first time practice how to respond to a Russian assault in the region," the report says.

It is noted that the two-week Northern Coasts exercise, set to begin on September 9, will involve the forces of all Baltic NATO allies, as well as soon-to-be-member Sweden, and non-Baltic allies Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. "They will practice amphibioperations and strikes from the sea to land," Reuters reports.

The exercise, which will take place off the coasts of Latvia and Estonia, will also foon protecting maritime supply routes in the Baltic Sea.