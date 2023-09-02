War Update: As Ukraine Continues Offensive In South, 45 Combat Clashes Reported In Past Day

That's according to a morning update on battlefield developments, delivered by the General Staff, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, getting entrenched in the gained positions and engaging in counter-battery combat. Over the past day, 45 combat clashes have taken place. Missile forces and artillery units hit four enemy manpower and weapon clusters, 10 artillery systems in firing positions, two control points, three ammunition depots, and a radar station," the update reads.

In total, during the past day, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 39 airstrikes, as well as carried out 42 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure suffered destruction.

Russia is highly likely to launch more missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not undergone significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy conducted mortar and artillery attacks targeting over 30 settlements, including Huta-Studenetska and Karpovychi, Chernihiv region; Chernatske, Sosnivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Kindrativka, Turia, and Popivka, Sumy region; and Veterynarne, Pylna, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, Mala Vovcha, and Varvarivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoselivka district, Luhansk region. The Russian airstrike hit the area of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, and Novoserhiivka, Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka districts, Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Siversk, Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy ran assault operations in the Kurdiumivka area, Donetsk region, making no gains. The airstrikes hit the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and New York, Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Druzhba, and New York, Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy undertook unsuccessful offensive efforts in the Severne area, Donetsk region. The enemy launched artillery and mortar strikes on the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Halytsynivka, and Memryk, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy undertook unsuccessful offensive efforts in the Krasnohorivka area, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Kostiantynivka, and Yelizavetivka, Donetsk region, were hit by Russian artillery.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Staromaiorsky district, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole, Donetsk region.

In the temporarily occupied settlement of Volnovakha and other settlements of the Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, on August 15-30, representatives of the Russian occupation administrations campaigned among the local population to promote a Russian curriculum in schools and voting in“elections” for candidates from the United Russia party. Families who refused to send their children to educational facilities face visits from education officials, accompanied by FSB operatives, who warn them of the need to comply with the norms of Russian legislation on compulsory secondary education. Such parents are fined for improper performance of parental duties. It is also reported that such defiance could lead to them being deprived of parental rights and their children being taken to orphanages in Russia.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Malynivka district. More than 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling, including Olhivske, Huliaipilske, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne, Shcherbaky, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, more than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Dudchany, Beryslav, Tyahinka, Kherson, Veletenske, and Olhivka of Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense forces had already eliminated 263,490 Russian invaders.