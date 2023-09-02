Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Over 264K

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's forces also destroyed 4,471 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 8,637 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 5,560 (+30) artillery systems, 736 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 501 (+1) air defense systems, 315 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 4,433 (+12) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,447 (+2) cruise missiles, 18 (+0) warships/cutters, 8,043 ( +34) trucks and tankers, and 835 (+4) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, getting entrenched and engaging in counterbattery combat. Forty-five clashes took place along the front line last day.

Ukraine's missile and artillery forces hit four enemy manpower and weapons clusters, 10 artillery systems in firing positions, two control points, three ammunition depots, and a radar station.