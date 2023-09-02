(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) --
1897 -- Kuwait's 7th Ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah asks for protection from the United Kingdom.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signs social security decree-law.
2007 -- Annahar, a daily newspaper, issues its first edition.
2019 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) launches the first production unit of the Clean Fuel Project at Mina Abdullah Refinery. (end)
