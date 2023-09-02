Climate Change Withering China's Food Security

Between 1978 and 2022, the total quantity of agricultural output grew at the rate of 4.5% per year -

more than four times

the population growth over the same period. In 2022, China's total grain output reached a

historical high

of 686.53 million tonnes, substantially boosting its domestic food supply.

But China still faces considerable challenges in ensuring food security, with demand for high-value and

high-protein products

increasing along with per capita income. Constraints in land and

water supply , issues with small farms, an aging rural population and extreme weather events caused by climate change can

disrupt food production

and distribution.



Recent studies

show that

extreme rainfall

has led to an 8% decrease in China's rice crop yields over the past two decades, exacerbating food insecurity concerns caused by frequent pest shocks, severe droughts and rising carbon emissions.

To tackle the challenges arising from

climate change , the Chinese government has implemented

three sets of measures . These measures involve improving irrigation systems and other agricultural and transportation infrastructure. This includes initiatives such as channeling water from the south to the north and constructing

high-standard farmland

and water conservancy facilities.

