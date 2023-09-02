Climate Change Withering China's Food Security

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the past four decades, China has made significant achievements in maintaining food security through institutional reforms, technological progress and increased investment in public agricultural infrastructure.
Between 1978 and 2022, the total quantity of agricultural output grew at the rate of 4.5% per year -
more than four times
the population growth over the same period. In 2022, China's total grain output reached a
historical high
of 686.53 million tonnes, substantially boosting its domestic food supply.
But China still faces considerable challenges in ensuring food security, with demand for high-value and
high-protein products
increasing along with per capita income. Constraints in land and
water supply , issues with small farms, an aging rural population and extreme weather events caused by climate change can
disrupt food production
and distribution.
Recent studies
show that
extreme rainfall
has led to an 8% decrease in China's rice crop yields over the past two decades, exacerbating food insecurity concerns caused by frequent pest shocks, severe droughts and rising carbon emissions.
To tackle the challenges arising from
climate change , the Chinese government has implemented
three sets of measures . These measures involve improving irrigation systems and other agricultural and transportation infrastructure. This includes initiatives such as channeling water from the south to the north and constructing
high-standard farmland
and water conservancy facilities.
