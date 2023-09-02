Nepal Introduces Eta In Place Of Sticker/ Handwritten Visa

Dhaka : Nepal has introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) in place of vstickers or handwritten visas to all applicants visiting the mountaincountry.

The Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka announced this in a circular issued on August 24.

As per the notice, the Embassy will "start the issuance of the new ETA from August 27, 2023."

However, the vapplication process and other requirements including the submission of physical passports, and other documents remain the same, added the circular.