Pata Bd Holds Fam Trip, B2b Meeting To Promote Cross-Border Tourism

Dhaka : A Business-to-Business (B2B) exchange meeting and familiarisation trip titled "Cross-border Tourism with Neighbours-Promoting Bangladesh" was organised recently in Bangladesh to highlight tourism-related attractions of the country to travellers from the neighbouring nations by the Pacific Asia Travel Association Bangladesh Chapter.

Around 30 tourism entrepreneurs from India and Nepal took part in the event. The delegates participated in B2B exchange sessions during the five-day familiarisation

trip in Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and other popular tourist destinations of the country.

On August 26, the familiarisation and B2B sessions were inaugurated through a grand ceremony held at the capital's Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort.

Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister and Md Mokammel Hossain, Secretary for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Shahid Hamid, Chairman, Taufiq Rahman, Secretary General of the PATA BD Chapter, were also present on the occasion.