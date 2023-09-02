Aircraft Exhaust System Market Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Aircraft Exhaust System Market by Component by Systems by Mechanism : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Aircraft exhaust system is a vital component of the aircraft. Exhaust systems coexist with wyes, exhaust mufflers, exhaust stacks, risers, and tailpipes. These systems are critical to flight safety. They are responsible for the collection & disposal of the heat and gases that are being discharged by the engine, and help prevent any leakage into the cabin and prevent any fire hazard. These systems are also vital in noise reduction and performance enhancements.

The growth in air passengers and demand for new aircrafts are the key factors that drive the growth of the aircraft exhaust system market . Furthermore, demand for lightweight, energy efficient with reduced gas emissions aircraft increases the aircraft exhaust market share. The use of composite materials in system advancements and development in 3D printing technology for the production of exhaust systems also boost the growth of the industry. However, high installation, operational, and maintenance costs are anticipated to hinder the aircraft exhaust system market growth. Backlogs in the delivery of new aircrafts and stringent rules & regulations regarding safety and maintenance of the aircraft impact the aircraft exhaust system market growth.

The aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into component, system, mechanism, end user, aviation type, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into exhaust pipe, auxiliary power unit exhaust liner, auxiliary power unit exhaust tube, exhaust cone, turbo charger, and exhaust nozzle. Based on system, it is categorized into auxiliary power unit exhaust engine, piston engine, and engine exhaust system. The piston engine is further sub-divided into short stack system and collector system. The engine exhaust system is further divided into turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft and reciprocating (piston based). The aircraft exhaust system market is further segmented based on mechanism into hydraulic and manual. Based on end user, it is further classification into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). On basis of aviation type, the market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business aviation, and others (private and cargo). Region-wise, the aircraft exhaust system market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The key market players are United Technologies Corporation, SAFRAN Nacelles, Doncasters Group Ltd., Sky Dynamics Corporation, Senior plc, CKT Aero & Automotive Engineering Ltd., Magellen Aerospace Corporation, Power Flow Systems, Inc., Acorn Welding Ltd., and Knisley Welding, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The aircraft exhaust system market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter's five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants

Aircraft Exhaust System Market Report Highlights

By Component

Exhaust Pipe

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Liner

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Tube

Exhaust Cone

Turbo Charger

Exhaust Nozzle

By Systems

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Engine

Piston Engine

Short Stack System

Collector System

Engine Exhaust System

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Reciprocating (Piston Based)

By Mechanism

Hydraulic

Manual

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

By Aviation Type

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business Aviation

Others (Private and Cargo)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

