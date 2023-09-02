Amari Dhaka Offers Eat Three Pay One Buffet Dinner

The limited-time promotion invites guests with selective bank cardholders to savour an exquisite array of Indian kebabs, curries, and authentic Thai cuisines, all crafted by specialty master chefs from India, said the hotel in a release.

From succulent kebabs served with freshly baked naan and roti from the live tandoor to an assortment of dal recipes that are a testament to the culinary diversity of India, patrons can expect a gastronomic experience like no other.

In addition to the mouthwatering Indian and Thai offerings, Amaya Food Gallery's buffet spread boasts an eclectic mix of Japanese and continental items, catering to a wide range of palates.

For those seeking a more personalised dining experience, the à la carte meoffer an array of options to choose from.