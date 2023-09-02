Chef Benny Korneles Joins Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan

With a culinary experience of 13 years at renowned hotels like Zuma Dubai, Crowne Plaza, and many more, Chef Korneles is set to redene the city's gastronomic landscape.

"His prowess in blending traditions and his knack for turning ordinary ingredients into extraordinary delights promises an exciting experience for the taste buds of both local foodies and international travellers," the release added.

Chef Korneles is now the Restaurant In-charge at Sear, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel's signature outlet.

Guests can look forward to the magic of Chef Korneles's culinary creations across the hotel's dining outlet, where every dish is a masterpiece and every bite tells a story. His arrival marks a new chapter in the hotel's culinary narrative, promising a fresh fusion of avours and a captivating dining experience, as per the release.