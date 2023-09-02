Danish Government Increases Aid For Ukraine Reconstruction

This was reported by Via Ritzau , Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the law on finances for 2024 proposes to increase assistance within the financing of the Ukraine Fund from 1.2 billion kroner (this year) to 1.5 billion kroner for civil needs of Ukraine and the countries of the Eastern Neighborhood (Georgia and Moldova).

"Helping Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is the main priority for the government. That's why this year we are once again giving a record amount to civil efforts to continue vital support and help with overcoming the devastating effects of war. The recovery of Ukraine will be long-term, and the needs will be huge," said Dan Jorgensen, Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

In particular, the funds will be used for emergency assistance to war victims and for the speedy recovery of the country. It is, in particular, about the reconstruction of critical infrastructure facilities in the field of electricity and water supply.

In addition, at Ukraine's request, the Danish government took responsibility for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv, where the population will have better access to water and heat, and residential areas, schools, and health care facilities will be restored and repaired.

Denmark will also pay more attention to countries such as Georgia and Moldova to help them accelerate reforms and democratization processes there.

In March 2023, the Danish government and parliament established the Ukraine Fund, which is focused on the needs of Ukraine in the military, civil, and commercial spheres.