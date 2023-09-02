Russia-Held Ukrainian Political Prisoner In Critical Condition Ombudsman

That's according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who brought up the issue via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The ombudsman recalled that Russian proxy forces had detained Kiryanenko in Donetsk five years ago. Since the invasion, the man has not been able to leave the Ukraine-controlled territory as he was forced to take care of his paralyzed mother and younger disabled brother.

While in illegal captivity, the man suffered a myocardial infarction and a stroke, as well as lost all his teeth. Later, he was transferred to the Donetsk remand facility's basement, where TB patients had been held for years.

In 2020, Kiryanenko was convicted to 12 years in prison under a politically charged article for his pro-Ukrainian views. Today, he is doing a prison term in the Makiivka high-security correctional colony No. 32.

According to Lubinets, since the stroke, the Ukrainian has been fainting and losing weight. He also developed cyanosis of limbs and severe swelling. Due to the loss of teeth, the man suffers from a pronounced deformation of the lower part of the skull (jaw).

The state Ihor Kiryanenko's health is critical because chronic diseases have worsened, the ombudsman reported.

The political prisoner is currently suffering from intense pain in his heart and leg: in 2022, he was wounded in artillery fire.

Kiryanenko needs surgery, which can be performed only in the conditions of the cardiac surgery department.

The Russian invaders hide the report on the Ukrainian man's critical condition from international organizations and do not allow any rights watchdogs to visit him. They also fail to provide their own medical assistance.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case – the Russians have turned this into a system. However, we cannot remain silent about the fact that the Russian Federation is deliberately killing our people, violating the Geneva Conventions. Ukraine needs the help of the world to bring all civilians home," Lubinets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Crimean political prisoner Dmytro Shtyblikov is undergoing psychological torture in a Russian colony and needs to be examined by medics.