Vistara To Connect Delhi, Maldives With Non-Stop Flight

The carrier already operates a Mumbai-Malé flight and will be the only airline flying this route from Delhi.

Vistara will deploy its A320neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route for a flight that would last around four hours.

On the occasion, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé - our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enableto provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world's most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives."

Vistara's flight from Delhi will depart daily at 10:45 and arrive in Male at 14:20 while the return flight will depart Male daily at 15:20 and arrive in Delhi at 19:55 local time.

Recently, Vistara also flew its 50 millionth passenger and celebrated the achievement by launching a special campaign - # 50 Million Feelings- to capture the airline's fond memories, emotions, journeys, and experiences in the last eight years.

The airline has started several new services, particularly out of Mumbai, and continues to accept new aircraft. It will take deliveries of around ten more aircraft, including three Boeing 787s, and have a fleet of 70 aircraft by March 2024.