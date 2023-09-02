Saudia Awards Its Top Agents In Bd

Musaed Almusaed, Assistant Vice President, International Regions; Tarik Alowaidi, Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director, United Link Ltd (of Saudia in Bangladesh) handed over the awards to the top agents during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarik Alowaidi, Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, Saudi Arabian Airlines, expressed his gratitude towards the airline's top agents in Bangladesh for supporting Saudia and helping the airline undergo massive growth and expansion in the country's market.

Stating winter 2023, Saudia will operate 18 weekly flights to Jeddah, 11 to Riyadh and four to Al-Madinah from Dhaka.

Also, the airline is expecting a 16 per cent increase in its Hajj and Umrah traffic.

The top agents awarded at the ceremony by the airline are as follow: Sunshine Express Travel Incorporated, Al Gazi Travel Ltd, JS Travel and Tours, Hajee Air Travels, Rajshahi Travels and Tours, East West Travels and Tours, Golden Bengal Tours and Travels, Hashem Air International, Kazi Air International, Al-Mareya Travels, ShareTrip Ltd, Valencia Air Travels and Tours, Talon Corporation, Dynamic Travels, Air Trip International, Be Fresh Ltd, Hasnan Travels and Tours, Al Imam Hazz Kafela, Gulf Travels, Suma International Services, and Latif Travels.

Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director, United Link Ltd delivered the vote of thanks at the ceremony.

The award night ended with a gala dinner.