Singapore Airlines Boosting Services In 2024 Northern Summer Season

This includes restoring AirA380 services between Singapore and Frankfurt, deploying wide-body AirA350-900 medium-haul aircraft on services to Cairns and Male, reinstating direct services between Singapore and Barcelona, and increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some.

Destinations that will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies include Ahmedabad (India), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), and Seattle and Houston (the United States of America).

About the development, JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President, Marketing Plan-ning, Singapore Airlines, said, "With the release of SIA's Northern Summer schedules, our customers can plan ahead and start to make their travel plans for 2024. Our customers will be able to enjoy greater choice and flexibility when they travel with us, as SIA continues to adjust and expand our network in response to demand patterns."