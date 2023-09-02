Turkmenistan Unveils Ranking Of Banks By Number Of Pos Terminals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 2. Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the
leader in terms of most POS terminals across the country, Trend reports.
According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank has
8,865 POS terminals as of the beginning of June 2023. Turkmenistan
State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,122 terminals), followed by
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,868 terminals).
At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in
the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are
located in the Lebap (2,511), Mary (1,874), and Dashoguz (1,761)
regions.
The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan
by the number of POS terminals as of 01.08.2023:
| Bank:
| Number of POS terminals
| Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan
| 8,865
| Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank
| 8,122
| Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank
| 7,868
| Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank
| 5,579
| Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank
| 4,617
| Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank
| 4,074
| Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank
| 1,787
| State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan
| 1,239
| Total number of POS terminals
| 42,151
Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In
particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as
the number of transactions, ATMs and POS terminals is increasing.
For example, over the past six years, the number of POS terminals
in the country has increased from 14,848 to 42,131 units.
