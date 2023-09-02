Turkmenistan Unveils Ranking Of Banks By Number Of Pos Terminals

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank has 8,865 POS terminals as of the beginning of June 2023. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,122 terminals), followed by Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,868 terminals).

At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are located in the Lebap (2,511), Mary (1,874), and Dashoguz (1,761) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of POS terminals as of 01.08.2023: