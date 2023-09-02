Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:17 GMT

Turkmenistan Unveils Ranking Of Banks By Number Of Pos Terminals


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 2. Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the leader in terms of most POS terminals across the country, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank has 8,865 POS terminals as of the beginning of June 2023. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,122 terminals), followed by Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,868 terminals).

At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are located in the Lebap (2,511), Mary (1,874), and Dashoguz (1,761) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of POS terminals as of 01.08.2023:

Bank: Number of POS terminals
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 8,865
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 8,122
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 7,868
Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 5,579
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,617
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,074
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,787
State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 1,239
Total number of POS terminals 42,151

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as the number of transactions, ATMs and POS terminals is increasing. For example, over the past six years, the number of POS terminals in the country has increased from 14,848 to 42,131 units.

