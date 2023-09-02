Minister Lisovyi: 500,000 Ukrainian Children Begin Studies Abroad

"We have data: 500,000 schoolchildren are abroad. We will have exact numbers by September 15," Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi said during the United News nationwide telethon.

He noted that the Ministry had developed a curriculum for such students, who also study in foreign schools, which provides for the Ukrainian studies component only – Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, and the history of Ukraine. The rest of the disciplines are allowed to be counted on the basis of the grades received at the school at the place of residence.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, 76% of educational institutions have shelters. On September 1, 3,951,000 schoolchildren began studies in the institutions of general secondary education.