Russians Report Attempted Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Bridge

This was reported by Russia's Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform saw.

"On September 1, at around 23:15, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack on the Crimea Bridge using a semi-submersible unmanned boat," the report says.

The occupiers said that the maritime drone was "detected and destroyed in time" in the Black Sea.

The movement of motor vehicles across the Crimea Bridge was suspended, RIA Novosti wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions and gunfire rang out near the Starokrymskyi training ground and the airfield in Kirovsk on Thursday.

This is an illustrative photo