Bangladesh Says Sri Lanka Paid Back Another $100M

Sri Lanka has repaid another US$100 million of the $200 million loan it took from Bangladesh in a currency swap agreement two years ago.
“Sri Lanka has paid back $100 million toon Thursday (31 August). Now they are expected to return the remaining $50 million in due course,” said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Spokesperson and Executive Director Majbaul Haque.
With the latest installment, the Island nation paid back a total of $150 million. Sri Lanka repaid $50 million as the first installment on August 17.
Bangladesh provided a $200 million loan from its foreign exchange reserves to the Sri Lanka in August 2021 to help it meet its foreign exchange crisis. (BSS)
