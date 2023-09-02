(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the Bradley Square area where Robotyne is situated, the Ukrainians tried to press their attack to the east toward the village of Verbove.
Unfortunately for the Ukrainians, they inadequately protected their flank around Robotyne, which exposed the attack toward Verbove to sian artillery strikes. The Ukrainians lost the better part of an entire brigade (although which brigade it was is not clear).
Trying to occupy Robotyne turned
out to be not such a good idea for Ukraine since most of the village has been flattened and also exposed to sian artillery.
The move to the east by Ukraine is very important if it is to split sia's forces and move on toward Melitopol. This now is very much in question and may point to a significant failure in the latest part of the Ukrainianunteroffensive.
The oue still remains in doubt, but the optimistic
Wall Street Journal report
about the breach of the sian defensive line now seems an exaggeration.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is keeping up its drone attacks on sian territory.
A Ukrainian drone has targeted the sian city of Kurchatov, an intrial hub near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
The city of Kurchatov is located in the Kursk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine. It was founded in the late 1960s and named after physicist Sergey Kurchatov,
known as the father
of the Soviet atomic bomb.
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
is located around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) from
Kurchatov.
