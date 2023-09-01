Brazilian Film Pacarrete To Screen At Amman Festival

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The Brazilian film ' Pacarrete ' (pictured above) will be screened at the Ibero-American Film Festival in Amman, Jordan, on September 10. The event will feature seven films from Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries: Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Spain, and Venezuela, as well as Brazil.
'Pacarrete' tells the story of a retired dancer who lives in the city of Russas, in the countryside of the Brazilian Northeastern state of Ceará. After leaving the city to live her dream as a dancer, she returns and wants to give a show as a gift for the city's 200th anniversary, but no one comes. The film is directed by Allan Deberton.
The 2019 production received several awards in the year of release. At Brazil's Gramado Film Festival, it won eight, including Best Film and Popular Choice Best Film. At the Shanghai International Film Festival, it was nominated for the Golden Goblet, and at the Labriff Festival, it won Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Editing.
The Ibero-American Film Festival in Amman starts this Sunday (3). The first screening will be 'Argentina, 1985.' On September 4, it will be Venezuelan 'El Dicaprio de Corozopando;' on September 5, Mexico's 'El Jeremías;' on September 6, Spain's 'Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea;' on September 11, Panama's 'Salsipuedes;' and on September 12, Chile's '1976.'
Information was disclosed by the Brazilian Embassy in Amman, a festival partner on the Brazilian film screening. Admission and popcorn are free. Films will be screened at the Royal Film Commission amphitheater.
