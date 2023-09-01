Qatar To Offer 30-Mln-Usd Fuel Aid To Lebanese Army

Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun has thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the generdonation, it reported.

Aoun said the Lebanese army appreciated Qatar for standing by Lebanon's military establishment and being committed to providing variforms of support to the military.

A lingering financial crisis in Lebanon since 2019 has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound and a devaluation of wages for employees in the public sector, including servicemen.

Over the past few years, several countries have offered their support to the Lebanese army. In June 2021, France hosted an international virtual conference to drum up support for Lebanon's army. ■

