Katara Gears Up For Falcons Exhibition S'hail 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara - The Culture Village is gearing up for the launch of the seventh edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S'hail 2023) scheduled for September 5 to 9.
The event will feature wide international participation, with over 190 local and international companies representing Qatar and 18 countries from around the world. In particular, there will be distinguished participation from the GCC Countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The organising committee of S'hail 2023 announced that preparations are in full swing for the final stages of setting up the participating pavilions. It has completed 90% of the exhibition space, considered the largest international economic, cultural, and heritage gathering of its kind in Qatar and the region.
The event brings together falconers, hunting enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers, attracting skilled craftsmen and manufacturers of falconry equipment and hunting gear from around the world. It also serves as a global economic and marketing platform that draws major national and international companies specialising in showcasing and selling the finest hunting weapons, products, and equipment.
S'hail 2023 exhibition covers a larger area than all previeditions by 10%. This expansion is to accommodate the growing number of participants from renowned companies specialising in hunting, falconry, and camping from Qatar, the GCC region, and the world under one roof. These areas are distributed across three zones in Katara: Zone A, the main tent located in Al Hekma Hall, will host the S'hail Auction, featuring rare falcons, as well as exhibitions of hunting supplies and camping equipment, traditional crafts related to hunting and falconry.
Zone B is dedicated to weapons companies and hunting rifles, and includes Souq Waqif Hospital Pavilion. Zone C includes a tent dedicated to modified off-road vehicles for desert and hunting trips and camping equipment. In addition, an outdoor area is allocated to showcase luxurimobile caravans used in trips and camps, along with a stage for scientific lectures and poetry seminars.
The organising committee has set up a special area in the southern part of Katara for receiving the purchased hunting weapons and rifles to avoid congestion and facilitate the completion of all necessary procedures.
