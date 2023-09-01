Qt Honours Iconic Qatari Actors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism (QT) held an awards ceremony on the opening night of the Aghani Al Mosalsalat show, honouring iconic Qatari actors featured in the popular TV series showcased during the performance. Hadya Saeed, Abdullaziz Jassim, Salah Almulla, Saad Bakhit, Ghazi Hussain, Falah Fayez, and Saeed Almannai were recognised by Saad Bin Ali al-Kharji, deputy chairperson of Qatar Tourism, for their roles in renowned Arabic TV shows such as Fayez Al-Tosh and Youm Akhur. Aghani Al Mosalsalat, part of QT's Summer in Qatar campaign, is a live orchestra performance over three nights, reviving melodies and clips from the region's most cherished TV shows. Concluding Saturday at Al MayaTheatre, Qatar National Convention Centre, the show features a 50-member ensemble of composers and singers and guided by the esteemed Kuwaiti maestro, Khalid Noori.
MENAFN01092023000067011011ID1106997690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.