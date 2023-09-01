Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 01 September 2023

Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 24.7 billion in total during the week ending 01 September 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,223.



236 plots were sold for AED 1.82 billion, 2,302 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.87 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 209 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 135.56 million in Al Barshaa South Third, and a land sold for AED 104.03 million in Al Barshaa South Third in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 73 sales transactions worth AED 310.15 million, followed by Madinat Al Mataar with 38 sales transactions worth AED 135.97 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 38 sales transactions worth AED 55.38 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 95 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 47.6 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 47.29 million in Zaabeel First.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 16.89 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial First, mortgaged for AED 13.79 billion.

171 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.



