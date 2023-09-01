Air Products Aims To Supply Gas Processing Equipment To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. Air Products
plans supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and
equipment to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
This statement followed a recent meeting between Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and Vice President
of Air Products Vaclav Harant on August 30. The parties discussed
implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in
Uzbekistan.
According to the Institute for Macroeconomic and Regional
Studies (IMRI) of Uzbekistan, the processing industry grew 6.3
percent year-on-year, while the sectors of electricity, gas, steam,
and air conditioning rose by 9.9 percent.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg)
increased gas production from 378,000 tons per year in 2019 to
586,000 tons per year in 2022. During the period from 2021 to 2022,
the company managed to increase gas production by 3.5 times, from
389 million cubic meters to 1.4 billion cubic meters per year.
