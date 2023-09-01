Ukraine Harvests Over 33M T Of New Crop Grains, Oilseeds

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

Grain and legumincrops were harvested on 6.642 million hectares with a yield of 43.9 centners/ha.

As of September 1, farmers have already threshed 22.142 million tonnes of wheat from 4.688 million hectares (yield, 47.2 c/ha), 5.809 million tonnes of barley from 1.498 million hectares (yield, 38.8 c/ha), and 385,700 tonnes of peas from 154,000 hectares (yield, 25 c/ha).

27,700 tonnes of buckwheat were harvested from 19,800 hectares (yield, 14 c/ha). 34,100 tonnes of millet were harvested from 16,700 hectares (yield, 20.4 c/ha). 785,400 tonnes of other grains and legumes were harvested from 265,300 hectares.

The largest harvest was in Odregion, 3.2 million tonnes. The highest yields of grains and pulses were recorded in Khmelnytskyi region, 64.5 c/ha.

Agricultural producers in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions have started harvesting buckwheat and millet. Farmers in Odesa, Ternopil, and Kherson regions have started harvesting millet.

Agrarians in 17 regions have finished harvesting rapeseed, including 3.997 million tonnes of seeds from 1.393 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha). In addition, 49,400 tonnes of sunflower seeds have been harvested (yield, 19.3 c/ha), with the area of 25,600 hectares. About 30,600 tonnes of soybeans have been harvested (yield, 27.3 c/ha), with the area under harvesting amounting to 11,200 hectares.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food expects Ukrainian farmers to harvest up to 76.7 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds in 2023.